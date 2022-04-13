JEDDAH— Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to provide emergency aid worth $10 million to Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.



The emergency medical and shelter assistance will be offered to refugees mainly in Poland, in coordination with the Polish government and UN organizations.



In a statement, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the generous royal directive was an extension of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts in helping affected people and the needy worldwide and alleviating their suffering.



He also extended appreciation and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, for this expected initiative that reflects Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian approach.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).