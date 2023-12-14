Geneva: Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided nearly $18.6 billion for the benefit of refugees in the Kingdom.



Dr. Al Rabeeah’s remarks came during his participation today in the Global Refugee Forum 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.



“We gather today amid exceptional circumstances marked by significant challenges and escalating humanitarian crises,” Dr. Al-Rabeeah said, indicating that the Kingdom places the utmost emphasis on the humanitarian file at both the political and humanitarian levels.



The Kingdom collaborates with the international community to mitigate conflicts and crises, extending a helping hand to affected communities worldwide, he noted.



Recognizing its humanitarian role, he said the Kingdom strives to alleviate the suffering of refugees and host countries by providing the essentials for a decent life.



“The Kingdom has provided humanitarian aid to refugees worldwide in the past years,” totaling $1.15 billion, Dr. Al-Rabeeah said, adding that this aid has contributed to alleviating the pressure on host countries.



He also pointed out that, with the directives and support of the leadership of the Kingdom, the percentage of refugees within the Kingdom is 5.5% of the total Saudi population.



The Kingdom has hosted 1.07 million refugees, providing them with free healthcare and education opportunities, he said, adding that the Kingdom is committed to their integration into society, incurring a cost of $18.57 billion over the past years.



“In light of the crises we are witnessing today, which have led to an increase in the numbers of refugees and displaced persons, the Kingdom, through the KSrelief and in partnership with international, regional, and local organizations, is implementing a variety of projects in different humanitarian sectors. The total amount allocated for these projects is $170 million, including $40 million for displaced persons in Gaza,” he said.



He added that the Kingdom is contributing $10 million to the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees.



Continuing its role in supporting refugees and displaced persons, approximately 7% of the humanitarian projects over the next two years will be dedicated to them, Dr. Al-Rabeeah said.



Concluding his speech, Dr. Al-Rabeeah emphasized the importance of uniting efforts to address the challenges of refugees and alleviate their suffering.



This involves creating partnerships and innovative initiatives for them, as well as supporting host countries to contribute to creating a better environment that enhances dignity and achieves humanitarian stability, he noted.



This approach aims to reduce inhumane violations that have led to the worsening of the numbers and conditions of refugees, he said.