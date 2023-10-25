H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the banking sector, as well as investment opportunities offered by the UAE and Abu Dhabi to international companies.

His Highness highlighted the key milestones achieved in diversifying the economy, building a business-friendly legislative ecosystem, and laying the foundations for a knowledge-based and innovative economy that have contributed to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global investment destination.

Also attending the meeting were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company.