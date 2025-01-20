H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the first Executive Council meeting of 2025.

The council reviewed various government plans, projects and service initiatives as part of the Abu Dhabi Customer Experience Strategy, which was approved by the council.

The Abu Dhabi Customer Experience Strategy, implemented by the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with more than 65 government and semi-government entities across Abu Dhabi, focuses on customer-centric solutions.

It aims to provide proactive and innovative services for individuals and businesses, while enhancing the capabilities of frontline employees. The strategy emphasises creative and AI-supported solutions tailored to meet customer needs and expectations in priority sectors.

The meeting also reviewed the outcomes of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination. The strategy has delivered significant progress in enhancing services and improving the quality of life for this segment of society across key pillars: enablers, employment, education, health and rehabilitation, social care, and universal access, through collaboration with public and private sector partners as well as volunteer organisations (third-sector entities).

Implemented by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi in coordination with relevant entities, the strategy seeks to empower People of Determination to achieve their aspirations, reflecting the UAE's values of social cohesion and equal support for all segments of the community.

Since its launch in 2020, the strategy has achieved key milestones in facilitating the integration of People of Determination into society. Achievements include developing social care services, improving access to facilities and transportation, and implementing accelerated projects to transform Abu Dhabi into a People of Determination-friendly city.

These projects include the establishment of 226 inclusive parks and public spaces, improving accessibility to hotels and tourist attractions, launching an inclusion policy in schools, and increasing the number of students of determination integrated into private and charter schools to 13,000.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed stated that the UAE leadership is fully committed to empowering People of Determination and integrating them as essential contributors to the national development journey. He directed the launch of the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion, recognising the efforts of public, private and third-sector entities in providing inclusive services across health, education, mobility, tourism, and culture.

The award also highlights achievements in creating enabling physical and digital environments, facilitating universal access, and supporting the seamless integration of People of Determination into the labour market across vital sectors to further enhance their active contribution and participation in the UAE’s economic development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled underscored the importance of building a society that embraces all its members, enabling People of Determination to play an active role in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled also approved the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, marking a significant milestone in the emirate’s journey toward digital transformation and positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).

The Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 deploys a AED13 billion investment in digital infrastructure, making Abu Dhabi the first government globally to fully integrate AI into its digital services by 2027. The strategy includes achieving 100 percent adoption of sovereign cloud computing for government operations and digitising and automating 100 percent of processes to streamline procedures, enhance productivity and improve operational efficiency.

The strategy is projected to contribute AED24 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP by 2027 while creating more than 5,000 jobs to support Emiratisation efforts.

It also aims to transform the customer experience ecosystem and elevate the delivery of government services, improving the quality of life for citizens and residents. Moreover, the strategy seeks to accelerate economic development by creating an integrated environment that attracts global investment and leading companies, generates employment opportunities and enhances government efficiency by reducing operational costs through AI-driven innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted that integrating AI into government services is a cornerstone for achieving the vision of a future-ready government. He emphasised the importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies to elevate government services, align with digital transformation goals and enhance Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.