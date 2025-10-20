Kelton, the specialist energy industry consultancy firm, has signed an exclusive agency agreement with AWJ Energy, a Saudi Arabian firm.

Under this strategic partnership, AWJ Energy will act as Kelton’s in-country representative in Saudi Arabia.

The company will be responsible for promoting Kelton’s full suite of products and services, supporting contract delivery, and representing Kelton across the region.

Rob O’Neill, Chief Business Development Officer at Kelton, comments: “We are excited to partner with AWJ Energy to strengthen our presence in Saudi Arabia. Having a trusted local partner with the expertise and network that AWJ Energy brings allows us to more effectively engage with clients, deliver locally, and expand our footprint across the Middle East.”

“We are truly honoured to represent Kelton in the Kingdom,” said Dr Hassan Al Qahtani, CEO of AWJ Energy. “Kelton’s deep technical expertise and proven track record in the global energy industry complement our mission to deliver innovative, world-class solutions to the Saudi market. We look forward to collaborating closely with their team to expand their footprint in the region.” -

