ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hosted the ninth session of the Joint Committee and the fifth round of political consultations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Dr. Mohammed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Madyar Menelikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, and a number of senior officials from both sides participated in the Joint Committee and political consultations held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed cooperation in the economic and political fields, emphasising the importance of opening new channels that cover a range of sectors and areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, digital technology, agriculture, energy, transport, higher education, culture, tourism, labor, infrastructure, and mining.

During the consultations, the ministers reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, which celebrated their 30th anniversary in October 2022 and discussed potential areas of enhancing cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on key regional and international issues of common interest.

Al Mazrouei reiterated the UAE’s commitment to strengthening the distinguished bilateral relations that bind the two countries. He praised the high-level mutual visits that took place this year, including the visit of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to the Republic of Kazakhstan in October 2022, and the visit of Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the UAE in September 2022, which witnessed the signing of several legal documents.

Al Mazrouei stressed the UAE's keenness to achieve additional cooperation with Kazakhstan and urged participants to follow up on the outcomes and plans discussed during the Joint Committee to leverage opportunities to enhance cooperation at various levels. He also commended the effectiveness of the Joint Committee in enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors in both countries.

For his part, Tleuberdi praised the strong ties that unite the two countries and Kazakhstan's keenness to strengthen them in all fields, especially in the fields of renewable energy and transport.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Protocol of the UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee was signed. The two sides affirmed their keenness to continue advancing bilateral relations in the interest of both countries’ peoples to meet the aspirations of the UAE and Kazakh leadership.

They also stressed the importance of continuing to engage in political consultation and exchange views to support common interests and goals.