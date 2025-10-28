DP World’s Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) have signed an agreement to establish a framework that promotes dual-zone operations for companies looking to expand their financial, industrial, and corporate structuring presence in Dubai.

The agreement aims to connect Jafza’s trade and industrial ecosystem with DIFC’s advanced legal, financial, and structuring platform, creating a seamless environment for investors to set up, operate and scale. This integrated model enables businesses to structure capital, access financial services, and plan for long-term legacy through DIFC while manufacturing, storing and distributing goods through Jafza, delivering end-to-end efficiency across the investment and supply chain.

By aligning two of Dubai’s most established economic zones, the initiative supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading hub for global trade, finance and innovation.

The dual-zone framework offers investors a unique combination of advantages.

Through DIFC, companies and family businesses can establish holding structures, family offices, and foundations to manage governance, succession, and cross-border investments, while benefiting from direct access to financial institutions, private banks, and investment advisory services within a robust regulatory framework. Within Jafza, they gain access to world-class infrastructure for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, along with duty exemptions and multimodal connectivity through Jebel Ali Port.

Together, these advantages open access to new markets, trade finance opportunities and investment structures that support both expansion and long-term succession planning.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “Aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), DIFC is committed to reinforcing Dubai’s position as the region’s leading global hub for finance and investment. This integrated framework empowers global enterprises, to seamlessly align strategic and financial decision-making with rapid logistical deployment. By joining forces with Jafza, we are enabling companies seeking to anchor their strategic and financial functions in Dubai while efficiently integrating their production, logistics, and distribution capabilities. Looking ahead, this initiative paves the way for continued innovation, expansion, and long-term economic growth in Dubai’s financial and trade ecosystem.”

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and MD, DP World GCC, said, “This agreement represents the next step in connecting trade with capital to unlock new opportunities for global businesses. A company can establish an entity in Jafza to handle production or regional distribution, while using a DIFC vehicle to manage financing or hold overseas assets, achieving greater cost efficiency and control. This is a step forward in strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub where trade and finance operate side by side.”

As part of the joint framework, Jafza and DIFC will roll out coordinated investor engagement initiatives including roadshows, webinars and case studies to promote the dual-zone model and provide tailored support for prospective businesses.