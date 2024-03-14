ABU DHABI - In the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, Investopia signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EFG Consulting to enhance cooperation in the forthcoming round of Investopia Global Talks - Europe in Milan.

The dialogues aim to examine recent trends in investment and financing in European markets in the new economic sectors.

The new partnership is an extension of the previous agreement signed between the two sides through which Milan's first edition of the Investopia Global Talks - Europe was co-organised.

The new partnership focuses on developing a joint framework between Investopia and EFG to achieve the Investopia Global Talks - Europe objectives, particularly the strengthening of UAE-Europe economic ties and stimulating investments in critical sectors between the UAE and Italy.

Dr. Jean Fares, Chief Executive Officer of Investopia, said, “The signing of this agreement affirms the remarkable success of the first edition of Invetopia Global Talks - Europe, held in the Italian city of Milan. Through the renewal of this partnership, we will organise a new version of the talks to enhance the presence of Investopia in the Italian and European business communities as a prominent global investment platform. We will highlight promising opportunities for new and sustainable economic sectors, especially fintech, digital solutions, artificial intelligence, creative industries and the circular economy, and motivate participants in the latest edition to take advantage of them.”

Prof. Giovanni Bozzetti, the CEO of EFG Consulting, said, “We are pleased to announce the upcoming second edition of Investopia Global Talks - Europe in Milan. The event serves as a significant platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and institutions seeking to shape the future of investments and discover viable business opportunities. We believe our partnership with Investopia presents a valuable opportunity to boost investment flows between the UAE and Italy. In the new edition of Investopia Global Talks - Europe, the talks will focus on promoting sustainability across diverse economic and social sectors.”

The inaugural edition of Investopia Global Talks - Europe was held in Milan in May 2023, attracting over 350 participants, including decision-makers, business professionals, investors, and economic experts from the UAE, Italy, and European companies.

Investopia, a leading platform, comprises three key pillars: Investopia Talks, Investopia Communities, and Investopia Marketplace. The third edition of Investopia, held in Abu Dhabi on February 28th and 29th 2024, brought together distinguished leaders, ministers, decision-makers, leading investors, economic experts, and media figures from both the public and private sectors. Over 90 speakers shared their insights. At the same time, more than 2500 participants from around the globe gathered to gain valuable knowledge on the latest global investment trends in new economy sectors.