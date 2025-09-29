Muscat: The Supreme Judicial Council approved the establishment of primary and appellate circuits of the Investment and Commerce Court in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, defining their locations and areas of jurisdiction. The move comes in implementation of Royal Decree No. 35/2025, which created the Investment and Commerce Court and issued its governing law.

Under the decision, four appellate circuits will be set up outside Muscat Governorate, which will be in Dhofar, al Dakhiliyah, North al Batinah and North al Sharqiyah.

Each circuit will handle appeals arising from cases within its designated geographical scope.

In addition, 10 primary circuits will be formed across the governorates of Dhofar, Musandam, al Buraimi, al Dakhiliyah, North and South al Batinah, North and South al Sharqiyah, al Dhahirah and al Wusta.

These courts will cover all wilayats of Oman, facilitating easier access to justice and expediting the resolution of disputes related to investment and commerce.

The decision will come into force on 1 October 2025. It reflects the Supreme Judicial Council’s commitment to advancing the judicial system and fostering a secure, business-friendly legal environment that supports economic growth and simplifies doing business in Oman.

