MUSCAT: International tourism revenues in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reached approximately $120.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 39.6 per cent compared to 2019 and 8.9 per cent compared to 2023, raising the GCC's share of global tourism revenues to 7.5 per cent.

Data issued by the Statistical Center of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf explained that this reflects the continued strong performance of inbound tourism to the GCC countries during 2024, recording remarkable growth in the number of visitors, revenues and jobs, which enhances the sector’s role as one of the main drivers of economic diversification and support for the gross domestic product.

The “Travel and Tourism in the GCC Countries for 2024” report issued by the centre indicates that the total number of international tourists coming to the GCC reached 72.2 million tourists in 2024, achieving a growth of 51.5 per cent compared to 2019, and 6.1 per cent compared to 2023, raising the market share of the region to 5.2 per cent of global tourism. This performance reflects a recovery that surpasses pre-pandemic levels, driven by expanded air connectivity, visa facilitation and a diversification of tourism products.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).