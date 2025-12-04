MUSCAT: Oman’s general consumer price index rose by 1.5 per cent in October 2025 compared with the same month a year earlier, based on 2018 prices, according to official data. The average inflation rate for the January–October period of 2025 also climbed by 0.9 per cent, reflecting modest but broad-based price pressures across the economy.

Figures released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information showed that miscellaneous personal goods and services recorded the strongest increase, with average inflation of 6.6 per cent during the first ten months of the year. This category also led monthly movements, rising by 8.8 per cent in October compared with October 2024. Transport prices increased by 3.9 per cent, followed by restaurants and hotels at 2.6 per cent, furniture, household equipment and maintenance at 2.5 per cent and education services at 2.2 per cent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices edged up slightly by 0.4 per cent, while clothing and footwear and health costs each rose by a marginal 0.1 per cent. In contrast, prices in the culture and entertainment category declined by 0.3 per cent. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, along with communications and tobacco, remained unchanged during the period.

Within the food and non-alcoholic beverages category, notable price increases were recorded in several sub-groups. Fish prices rose by 5.6 per cent, followed by sugar, jam, honey and sweets at 3.7 per cent; and other food products not classified elsewhere at 3 per cent. Milk, cheese and eggs became 0.9 per cent more expensive, while oils and fats and bread and cereals each increased by 0.5 per cent. Conversely, vegetable prices fell by 3.7 per cent and fruit by 0.4 per cent, while meat and non-alcoholic beverages posted slight declines of 0.1 per cent.

At the governorate level, Al Dhahirah Governorate recorded the highest inflation rate up to the end of October 2025 at 2.9 per cent year on year, followed by Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at 2.1 per cent and Al Buraimi Governorate at 2 per cent. Inflation stood at 1.5 per cent in both Musandam and Muscat Governorates, 1.3 per cent in Al Batinah South Governorate and 1 per cent in Dhofar Governorate. Al Batinah North Governorate and Al Sharqiyah South Governorate each registered inflation of 0.9 per cent, while Al Wusta Governorate recorded the lowest rate at 0.8 per cent.

