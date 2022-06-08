Muscat: Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA, will launch its new store IKEA Oman on 19 June 2022.

The store, spanning 25,000 square metres, will open in Lulu Group’s Oman Avenues Mall and promises to bring a comfortable shopping experience.

It will feature inspirational room setups and creative solutions for visitors with over 9000 articles across Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, Bathroom, and other home furnishing accessories. Leveraging digital innovation, Oman’s first IKEA store will also be available virtually, making it easier for shoppers to browse and buy the latest products.

The launch is currently planned to begin at 11.30 AM on Sunday, 19 June.

The new IKEA store in Oman will also provide its customers with the Click and Collect service to enjoy a convenient and contactless shopping experience. The “Click & Collect” works in three simple steps. First, customers need to choose their preferred time and place for delivery. Secondly, they receive an email and an SMS once the order is ready and finally, they can have the order picked up from the store on the same or next day, without getting out of the car. Customers can access the “Click & Collect” service through the IKEA website and mobile app. This service is available for all online paid orders.

