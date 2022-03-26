JEDDAH — The Arab Coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen said on Friday that Saudi Aramco’s Bulk Plant in Jeddah was targeted by the terrorist, Iranian-backed Houthi militia, however the attack had no impact on the public life in the city.



“At (1725), Saudi Aramco’s Bulk Plant in Jeddah was targeted with a an act of aggression, the early indications of which suggest that it was targeted by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia," an official statement by the official spokesperson of the Coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki read.



A fire erupted in two tanks in the oil facility; the fire was controlled, and no injuries or loss of life were recorded.



"These hostile attacks had no impact or repercussions in any way, shape or form on public life in Jeddah City.”



Al-Malki said: "This hostile escalation targets oil facilities, and aims to undermine energy security and the backbone of global economy."

