Hilton has signed a deal top open two new hotels in Riyadh 0in partnership with Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners Co, strengthening its midscale portfolio in Saudi Arabia’s capital.

The two focused-service hotels -- Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh Olaya and Hampton by Hilton Riyadh Olaya -- will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality, value-driven accommodation in the Saudi capital among both business and leisure travellers, the group said.

Located along Olaya Street, one of Riyadh’s most prominent commercial districts, the properties will offer convenient access to key corporate, retail and entertainment destinations.

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, Middle East and Africa, Hilton said: “Saudi Arabia continues to present tremendous opportunities for growth, driven by a clear and bold vision. We are delighted to partner with Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners Co. Ltd. to strengthen Hilton’s midscale offerings in the Kingdom as we continue expanding our portfolio beyond 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline, and deliver reliable and friendly stays that meet the evolving needs of today’s travellers.”

Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh Olaya

Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh Olaya will feature 115 contemporary guest rooms and suites, designed with comfort in mind. Guests can enjoy an all-day dining restaurant serving freshly prepared meals, a stylish rooftop venue, and The Shop, a 24-hour retail space for snacks and essentials. The hotel will also offer flexible meeting rooms, a fitness centre, and an outdoor pool. Located near Tahlia Street, the property’s modern architecture and inviting interiors will create a bright, welcoming atmosphere, perfectly suited for corporate and leisure travellers seeking convenience and quality in the heart of Riyadh.

Hampton by Hilton Riyadh Olaya

Hampton by Hilton Riyadh Olaya will offer 77 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, delivering the brand’s signature reliable essentials and friendly service. A complimentary hot breakfast, a vibrant social lobby, and access to a well-equipped fitness centre will be available for guests. Set south of Olaya Street, the property’s contemporary design and efficient layout make it an ideal choice for value-driven travellers looking for a seamless and uplifting stay.

Eng Mohammed Almahzari, CEO, Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners Co, said: “We are excited to partner with global hospitality company Hilton to open two new hotels in the vibrant Olaya district. We are committed to continue strengthening our hospitality and real estate portfolio in line with Vision 2030, providing visitors in Riyadh with reliable and world-class accommodation.”

Hilton continues to accelerate its growth in the Kingdom in support of Saudi Vision 2030, with a rapidly expanding portfolio of more than 20 hotels trading and over 80 in the pipeline.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

