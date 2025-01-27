JEDDAH — The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) announced that it has contributed to the employment of 437,000 Saudi male and female citizens in private sector establishments during 2024 through dedicated programs and initiatives.



The private sector employment figures represent a 17 percent growth rate compared to 2023. Additionally, the HADAF provided training, empowerment, and guidance services to two million beneficiaries in 2024, reflecting a 5 percent increase over the previous year.



More than179000 establishments across various labor market sectors have benefited from the Fund's services, marking a substantial growth rate of 49 percent compared to 2023. Notably, 95 percent of these establishments were medium, small, and micro enterprises. The total expenditure on training, empowerment, and guidance support programs during the past year amounted to SR 7.74 billion. The HADAF also noted that the sustainability index of the national workforce in the labor market, measured after one year of employment or program completion, stood at 81 percent.



HADAF Director General Turki Al-Jawini emphasized that the Fund operates in effective partnership with various government and private sectors to empower the nation's youth and secure job opportunities. He noted that the Fund underwent significant transformations over the past year, driven by the leadership's commitment to investing in human capital.



Al-Jawini highlighted the increasing number of beneficiaries who have been successfully employed through the Fund's training, empowerment, and guidance services. These efforts align with the HADAF's mission to adapt to labor market changes and requirements.



He underlined the HADAF's commitment to enhancing labor market efficiency, addressing the needs of priority economic sectors, and developing training, empowerment, and career guidance programs for national professionals. These initiatives aimED to realize the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Labor Market Strategy.

