The Gulf Cooperation Council countries anticipate AI-driven value generation from Sportainment of up to $8.5 billion for their media and entertainment sector by 2030.

This is according to Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions.

In its new report, Move Your BUT: Sportainment Edition, Globant examines the growing influence of AI on sports and entertainment. With the global sports AI market projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2030, the report highlights how AI can reshape fan engagement, operational efficiencies and overall economic impact, particularly in regions like the GCC, where investments in sports and technology are rapidly increasing.

The sports economy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is undergoing rapid evolution, driven by significant investments and strategic partnerships. In recent years, GCC governments, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have committed over $65 billion.

“The GCC’s young population is reshaping the way sports are experienced, with a strong demand for digital and interactive engagement,” said Federico Pienovi, Chief Business Officer & CEO for APAC & Mena at Globant. “With 77% of Gen Z and 75% Millennials prefer to watch sports beyond traditional venues and are at the forefront of adopting new technologies. In a region moving so quickly, it’s not just about evolving—it’s AI or fall behind.”

AI's role in fan engagement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising fan engagement in the sports industry. Personalised, AI-driven interactions have been shown to generate four to seven times more revenue than traditional methods. In the UAE, where 89% of consumers actively follow sports, AI-powered stadiums enhance fan experiences through real-time data and interactive content.

Barriers to AI adoption and practical applications

Despite its potential, many sports organisations need help adopting AI, including data management complexities and a shortage of specialised talent.

Globally, 59% of sports and entertainment organisations report lacking a generative AI strategy, highlighting a significant area for growth.

An example of effective AI integration is Sportian—the sports division of Globant—and LALIGA's collaboration. Implementing AI-enabled data integration improved fan engagement and operational efficiency, leading to a 30% increase in mobile app usage. This case demonstrates how AI-driven, real-time content can enhance fan loyalty and optimise operations. Similar applications could benefit sports organisations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in delivering personalised fan experiences and streamlining venue management.

Well suited

"AI is changing the game in Sportainment, allowing us to move beyond traditional fan experiences to something much more personalised and engaging," said Federico Pienovi, Chief Business Officer & CEO for APAC & Mena at Globant. "The GCC, with its investment in digital infrastructure, is well-suited to adopt these AI-driven innovations that benefit fans, brands and sports organisations alike."

As the GCC expands its digital infrastructure and continues to invest in sports, AI is set to play a central role in driving economic gains and deepening fan engagement. AI adoption positions the region to attract international partnerships, strengthen local sports ecosystems, and emerge as a hub for innovative sporting experiences.-

