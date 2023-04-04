Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, met in Riyadh today with the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Saudi Arabia, Patrick Simonnet.



During the meeting, they discussed the progress of work in implementing the strategic partnership between the two sides and the 2022-2027 joint action program with the EU, in addition to discussing political issues of common concern.



The meeting was attended by the Assistant Secretary-General for GCC Political Affairs and Negotiation, Dr. Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Owaishek.