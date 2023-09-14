Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi has affirmed that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the GCC countries and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is of great importance in serving the mutual economic and trade interests between both parties, adding that both sides look forward to making progress in the negotiations of the agreement in order to sign it in the near future.



Albudaiwi's remarks were made during a telephone conversation today with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani.



The Secretary-General said that they, during their conversation, reviewed the strong bilateral relations between the GCC and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and discussed ways to continue developing them in various fields.



They also exchanged views on ways to enhance cooperation and develop mutual benefits for the interests of both parties. They discussed the latest updates on the Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the GCC countries and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.