Muscat: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has initiated several measures for joint action in various economic sectors.

Some of these initiatives include the adoption of the unified framework for digital access for the GCC countries, issuance of the framework for the privacy of personal data in the GCC countries, and adoption of the manual for the ethics of using artificial intelligence in the GCC countries.

The ministers have agreed on the Consumer Protection Law of the GCC countries, with necessary regulations to be issued for its implementation.

Other key measures include extending the application of the Law on the Protection and Exploitation of Living Aquatic Resources of the GCC countries on a guiding basis until the end of 2025, development of a Food Safety Policy Document for the GCC.

It also accepted the final version of the General Agreement for Linking the GCC States to the Railway Project, and commenced the preparation of an operational plan for the project.

It adopted the updated version of the Guidance Manual for Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft Operating at the Airports of the GCC States and a mechanism for activating the lists of foreign companies that do not pay the fees due to the GCC member states.

The GCC Interior Minsiter recently recommendations on the preparation of the Gulf Strategy Workshop to Combat Cyber ​​Crimes and Artificial Intelligence in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Gulf Strategy Workshop to Combat Extremism 2026, the Gulf Security Conference Initiative 2027, and the preparation for the first phase of the one stop project for Air Travel between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, which will be launched this year.

