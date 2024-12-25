The Family Office, a wealth management firm focusing on the GCC region, has announced the expansion of its business to Kuwait, with its local office set to launch soon, according to a press release.

Licensed and regulated by the Kuwaiti Capital Markets Authority (CMA), The Family Office will offer tailored wealth management solutions in the Kuwaiti market, empowering local investors with access to grow through private market opportunities.

The company operates from six strategic facilities in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, as well as Switzerland, the US, and Hong Kong.

The company’s expansion to Kuwait brings access to private market investments for Kuwaiti businesses, ensuring support through cutting-edge tools and personalised services.

It is worth mentioning that The Family Office currently manages $2.10 billion in assets for over 800 clients, including families, professionals, and CEOs of publicly listed companies.

