KUWAIT CITY: As part of its continuous efforts to provide its clients with the best-in-class alternative investment products managed by leading global fund managers, Gulf Capital Investment Company “InvestGB”, the fully owned investment arm of Gulf Bank, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Ares Wealth Management Solutions (“AWMS”), a global brand of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) (“Ares”), a leading global alternative investment manager. Through this strategic relationship, InvestGB and Gulf Bank will be able to provide clients in Kuwait access to Ares’ U.S. direct lending platform.

Today, Ares has one of the largest global direct lending platforms, with approximately $225 billion of assets under management and more than 370 investment professionals, as of September 30, 2024. Specifically, Ares U.S. Direct Lending focuses on investing in directly originated, senior secured, floating-rate loans to U.S. middle-market companies and seeks to generate current income, the potential for capital appreciation and attractive risk-adjusted returns through market cycles. The strategic relationship will enable individual investors to gain exposure to this leading platform and an income-oriented, conservative portfolio and with access to a core holding throughout changing market and interest rate cycles.

Ahmad Boushahri, Director of International Equities and Fixed Income at InvestGB, expressed enthusiasm for the announcement: “This strategic relationship aligns with our dedication to providing the best-in-class alternative investment products to our clients, managed by top global fund managers. This relationship offers our high-net-worth clients access to a differentiated opportunity for stable income and capital preservation, with Ares’ leading private credit investment platform and cycle-tested approach.”

Boushahri added, “With Ares’ reputation and experience, this relationship offers our clients differentiated access to compelling market opportunities and Ares’ track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns in private credit.”

Mark Serocold, Partner & Head of EMEA for AWMS, said: “We are excited to be working with InvestGB as we continue our efforts to provide global individual investors access to private markets. As private credit continues to grow and high-net-worth investors seek alternative sources of income, we believe that the relationship will provide investors with an attractive opportunity to benefit from Ares’ leading origination and investment capabilities in direct lending. We look forward to working with Mr. Boushahri and his team.”

