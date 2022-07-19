RIYADH — The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has issued the statistical bulletin of average prices of goods and services during June 2022 compared to June 2021 in Saudi Arabia.



The GASTAT mentioned the goods that recorded the highest increase during June 2022 compared to June 2021, noting that they are:



The local medium potatoes, the rate of change was at an increase of 52.96%; local tomatoes recorded an increase of 41.82%; vegetable oil for frying (Al-Arabi) recorded an increase of 34.48%; imported frozen chicken (DOUX) recorded a 33.40% increase.



Also local fresh yogurt (Al-Safi) recorded an increase of 32.19%; local frozen chicken (Al-Watania) recorded a rise of 29.94%; corn oil for cooking (Afia) recorded a rise of 26.16% and local eggs recorded an increase of 23.83%



With regard to miscellaneous personal goods and services, the highest items were:



Party and wedding expenses recorded an increase of 33.62%; powder soap for clothes (Tide) recorded an increase of 8.28%; short sleeve undershirt (Al-Aseel) recorded an increase of 6.45%; clothes bleach recorded an increase of 4.85%.



As for the services:



Oil change recorded an increase of 8.69%; furnished apartment recorded an increase of 3.89%; hotel accommodations recorded an increase of 3.69% and dentist examination recorded an increase of 1.83%.



Feed and live animals that recorded the highest increase during June compared to June last year are:



Imported barley recorded an increase of 37.19%; Alfalfa recorded an increase of 34.62%; cattle feed cubes recorded an increase of 31.24%; chloris gayana recorded an increase of 30.96% and hay recorded an increase of 21.58%.



As for construction goods, the items that recorded the highest rates of increase were:



The Indonesian Ablakash Wood recorded an increase of 23.64%; aluminum (Saudi, Arch side) recorded an increase of 20.57 %; Chinese iron-binding cables recorded an increase of 20.12 % and Romanian Wood recorded an increase of 18.81 %.



The lowest items recorded during June 2022 compared to June 2021 were, the food products:



Indian cardamom recorded a decrease of 17.07%; American cardamom recorded a decrease of 14.64%; black loose tea (Rabea) recorded a decrease of 6.26%; local cucumbers recorded a decrease of 5.44% and spinach recorded a decrease of 3.10%.



The personal goods and services that recorded the lowest decrease was the laundry and ironing expenses as it recorded 0.56%.



As for services, the lowest items were:



Pediatrician examination recorded a decrease of 0.76% and car fix (mechanics) recorded a decrease of 0.11 %.



As for construction goods, the Black National Cement recorded a decrease of 0.67 %.

