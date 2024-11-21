Foster + Partners have unveiled the designs for the Bilaj Al Jazayer Beach masterplan that will create a dynamic new destination on Bahrain’s southwest coast.

Spanning 3.5km of beachfront, the walkable mixed-use district provides new homes, hotels and retail, alongside public green spaces and state-of-the-art amenities, said a statement from Foster + Partners.

Drawing inspiration from Miami’s low-rise Art Deco buildings and Bahrain’s traditional vernacular, the masterplan puts forward a multi-layered and human-centric approach to architectural design.

The British international architecture group said the masterplan framework has been developed for Edamah, a leading real estate investment and development company in the kingdom.

As the real-estate arm of the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, it is committed to creating sustainable, high-quality developments, which enhance the country’s urban landscape.

Gerard Evenden, the Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said: "We are creating a green and walkable community on the beach, which offers a range of crafted experiences for residents and visitors. The permeable development features tree-lined streets, shaded courtyards, and a spectacular public park that directly connects with the waterfront. Needless to say, the west-facing district will also offer some of the best sunset views in Bahrain."

The masterplan is organised around three primary axes: Beach Drive, which spans the full length of the beachfront; Main Boulevard, which is set back and runs parallel; and Bilaj Al Jazayer Avenue, which directly connects the two.

Lined with native trees, these green arteries are designed to encourage walking and cycling across the district, with clearly articulated pedestrian walkways and bike lanes.

Human-scale buildings on Beach Drive feature ground-level shops, restaurants, and cafes to provide unobstructed views of the water and activate the beachfront.

Foster + Partners said two large hotels and branded residences bookend the site and visually anchor the scheme.

Smaller boutique hotels are interspersed at 500m intervals across the masterplan, with residential communities located between them.

Learning from Bahrain’s traditional passive design strategies, the mixed-use neighbourhoods feature shaded green courtyards and alleyways, which provide cool outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy.

The centrepiece of the masterplan is a public surf park, which uses state-of-the-art wave generating technology to replicate the natural ocean environment on land.

A verdant park acts as a green buffer between the beachfront and the main road. The beach connects with a series of piers, which extend into the sea and create protective coves to shield the shoreline.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).