ISLAMABAD — Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a two-day official visit, aimed at bolstering economic ties and advancing mutual interests.



Leading a distinguished delegation, the foreign minister is joined by several key figures, including the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli; Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al Khorayef; Advisor at the Royal Court Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri; and Assistant Minister of Investment, Eng. Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, among other senior officials from the Ministry of Energy, the Public Investment Fund, and the Saudi Fund for Development.



The delegation's visit follows a recent meeting between Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Makkah, underscoring a commitment to expedite a previously discussed $5 billion investment package.



Discussions during this visit will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, including significant investments in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project, which involves one of the largest undeveloped reserves of copper and gold in the world.



The Saudi delegation is set to engage in comprehensive talks with Pakistani leaders, including the president, the prime minister, the foreign minister, and other key stakeholders.



These discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics such as agriculture, trade, energy, minerals, IT, and transport.

