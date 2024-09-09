H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, have discussed the bonds of friendship and ties of cooperation shared by the UAE and India.

The conversation took place during a reception hosted by the President for His Highness and an accompanying delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

President Murmu welcomed His Highness and the delegation to India, expressing her appreciation for the deep-rooted and enduring relations between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his wishes for Her Excellency's good health and happiness, and for India's continued progress and prosperity.

In response, the President of India asked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey her greetings to the UAE President, and her hopes for the UAE's continued journey of growth and development.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the ongoing commitment of both UAE and Indian leadership to build upon their successful and longstanding economic ties, and to harness each nation's strengths in pursuit of mutual prosperity.

He highlighted that this meeting is a testament to the vision of the leadership in both nations to enhance cooperation across various fields, including trade and investment, while exploring additional opportunities to collaborate and open new horizons for sustainable growth.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness signed the guestbook at Rashtrapati Bhavan, leaving a poignant message that underscored the depth and strength of the historical bonds of friendship between the UAE and India.

The meeting took place as part of a diverse and comprehensive agenda during H.H. Sheikh Khaled’s official visit to India.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.