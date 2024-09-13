DOHA-- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud reviewed on Thursday the historical brotherly relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

The Qatari Amiri Diwan released a statement saying that this came during the Qatari Amir's reception of the Minister along with his accompnaying delegation in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The Saudi minister held a meeting Wednesday with the Qatari minister of interior also as part of his official visit.

