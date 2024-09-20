Muscat – The first GCC Airports CEOs Forum, held in Muscat on Wednesday, explored the possibility of forming a regional alliance aimed at strengthening cooperation among the Middle Eastern airports.

The forum, organised by the Oman Airports, focused on sharing experiences between airports in the Gulf, improving services for travellers, and discussing procurement and contracts.

Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed al Hosni, Oman Airports CEO, said the forum seeks to enhance collaboration among the GCC countries in line with the region’s broader economic goals.

“This initiative aligns with the aspirations of the GCC leaders to promote sustainable economic development and improve infrastructure in response to growing air travel demands,” he explained.

Hosni also mentioned that the forum will become an annual event, with the next host city to be announced soon.

Ali Salem al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport, underscored the importance of such events in fostering closer cooperation among airports in the region.

He noted that the forum provides a valuable platform for exchanging ideas and finding innovative solutions to enhance airport operations and services, while also ensuring sustainable growth in the aviation sector.

The discussions included presentations on the Oman Airports’ strategic plans – in line with Oman Vision 2040, which aims to position the country as a key hub for air transport between East and West.

There was also a focus on the success stories of Gulf airports and their growing presence on the global stage, particularly in economic and tourism sectors.

The potential for establishing a regional alliance of Middle Eastern airports was also discussed, with participants highlighting the role such an alliance could play in achieving common strategic goals.

Additionally, future cooperation opportunities within the Gulf aviation sector were explored, with emphasis on the need for stronger integration to remain competitive.

