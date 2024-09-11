DAMASCUS — Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus after it was closed since the beginning of the Syrian crisis 12 years ago.



Abdullah Al-Harees, acting Saudi Chargé d'Affaires in Syria, announced the official opening of the embassy, in a ceremony held ​​in the presence of a number of Syrian ministers and senior officials as well as members of the accredited diplomatic corps, and a group of dignitaries and intellectuals.



Addressing the ceremony, Al-Harees said: “This day is an important moment in the history of relations between the two countries." He also underscored the keenness of the embassy and its staff to move forward and make every effort to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.



Speaking on the occasion, Syrian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Deputy Minister Ayman Raad emphasized that through this step, the relations between both countries will be activated in order to enhance joint Arab action in a way that would serve the interests of peoples of the region.



Director of Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry Dr. Riad Abbas said that resuming the embassy its works represents the beginning of a new phase of joint work for the prosperity and stability of Syria and other Arab countries.



It is noteworthy that in May this year Saudi Arabia had appointed Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujfel as its ambassador to Syria, months after announcing the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, becoming the first Saudi ambassador since the embassy was closed in 2012.



Syria appointed earlier Dr. Muhammad Soussan as new ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Dr. Soussan assumed charge in Riyadh in January this year. In May 2023, Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic ties with Syria after a hiatus of 12 years.



In October 2023, Saudi Arabia and Syria announced the decision to reopen their diplomatic missions, days after Damascus returned to the Arab League, and regular commercial flights between the two countries resumed.

