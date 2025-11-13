Flynas, a low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the launch of the "Saudi Experiences" initiative. This is in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The announcement was made during the "TOURISE25" summit in Riyadh, held from November 11 to 13, 2025.

The initiative enables travellers and visitors to book unique tourist experiences within Saudi Arabia. Bookings can be made through the flynas website and mobile app.

The goal is to boost domestic tourism and create new economic opportunities for local communities across the Kingdom.

The platform connects providers of tourism experiences in various Saudi destinations with travellers. It allows visitors to explore Saudi culture through a range of unique experiences.

These include tours of Islamic history and visits to landmarks such as coffee, mango, date, and palm tree farms with local families.

Visitors can also attend Ardah folk performances in different regions.

They can learn traditional crafts such as weaving and making traditional cloaks. Other experiences include tasting local cuisine, participating in sports activities like climbing, diving, dune bashing, and fishing.

The initiative also offers pottery making with artisans, visits to historical sites and city centres, and stays in rural guesthouses.

