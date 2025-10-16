Flynas, a low-cost airline, announced launching the first dedicated “Kids & Family” check-in counters at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, following the initiative recent launch at Riyadh airport.

The new, brightly-branded counters are designed to streamline the check-in process for passengers traveling with children, minimizing queue times and allowing families to begin their journey with ease.

Under the slogan "Make Them the Stars of the Journey", the dedicated Kids & Family check-in is not just about speed; it's about providing a more thoughtful, convenient, and cheerful start to their flight experience. It's part of the airline broader strategy to reinforce flynas as the preferred low-cost carrier for family travel in the region.

The pioneering initiative offers a custom-built, child-height counter with colourful branding and visuals of flynas mascot, Fernas.

In addition to faster processing, the dedicated counters are staffed by specially trained personnel equipped to handle the specific needs of family travellers, including managing child restraints, strollers, and excess baggage related to travel with infants. Kids even receive customized boarding passes, designed specifically for them.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

