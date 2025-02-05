ABU DHABI: Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has participated in the Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad, an annual event organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the event, Al Hussaini highlighted the Ministry of Finance’s efforts to enhance efficiency and transparency in government operations.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled 'Balancing Growth and Regulation The UAE’s Evolving Role as a Financial, Trade and Investment Hub', Al Hussaini emphasised the importance of enhancing efficiency and transparency in government operations to support the country’s financial and economic policies.

"The Forum of UAE Ambassadors provides a key platform for strengthening dialogue and exchanging expertise between government entities and the UAE’s diplomatic representatives abroad," Al Hussaini said. "It helps highlight strategic initiatives while ensuring compliance with international standards, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a dynamic financial and commercial hub.”

Al Hussaini stressed that financial innovation and rigorous oversight play a key role in maintaining a sustainable investment environment.

Responding to queries from forum participants, the minister noted that the UAE’s investment environment is highly attractive, attributing it to flexible economic policies and ongoing legislative reforms that strengthen the country’s regional and global competitiveness.

He added that the government is committed to enhancing the business ecosystem by continuously updating legal frameworks and adopting innovative strategies that promote sustainability and a thriving investment climate.

“Our focus is on increasing the efficiency of the business environment and streamlining procedures, making it easier for investors to do business,” he said. “This approach not only attracts high-quality investments but also supports the country’s long-term economic growth.”

The Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad provides a key venue for engagement, dialogue, and the exchange of insights between senior government leaders, officials, and the UAE’s diplomatic representatives worldwide. It offers an ideal opportunity to discuss regional and international developments, fostering deeper collaboration and enhancing the effectiveness of Emirati diplomacy and the country’s foreign policy initiatives.