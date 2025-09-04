Top Brazilian defence and security company SIATT has announced the opening of its new headquarters and production facility in the South American city of São José dos Campos.

SIATT, an entity of Abu Dhabi-based advanced technology group EDGE, specialises in the development and integration of defence and security systems, including missiles, weaponry, and advanced embedded technology solutions.

Over the past decade, it has built strategic partnerships with the Armed Forces and industry players, contributing to projects of national significance and developing highly specialised expertise.

The new sites spans 6,000 sqm and houses state-of-the-art engineering facilities, research and development laboratories, and production lines, thus increasing SIATT’s ability to deliver cutting-edge defence technology and marking a significant expansion in its industrial capabilities, said a statement from EDGE group.

Some of the flagship programmes of SIATT include the pioneering Mansup anti-ship missile, its extended-range variant Mansup-ER, the advanced precision Max 1.2 AC anti-tank missile, and the Blue Amazon Management System (SisGAAz), flagship programme for coastal surveillance and maritime security, it stated.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by EDGE Group’s Managing Director & CEO Hamad Al Marar, along with its senior leadership in the Brazilian city.

Brazilian authorities, and important partners such as the Vice-Governor of São Paulo, Felício Ramuth; Commander of the Brazilian Navy, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen; the Commander of the Marine Corps, Carlos Chagas and the Mayor of São José dos Campos, Anderson Farias, also took part.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Marar said: "EDGE is proud to stand alongside SIATT as we celebrate this milestone. This was our first investment in Brazil, back in 2023, and since then we have expanded significantly from a research and development plant to an impressive industrial plant."

"This reflects SIATT’s commitment to advancing Brazil’s technological autonomy and creating long-term value for its defence industry. Together, we are shaping a platform for innovation, economic growth, and trusted partnerships," he stated.

In September 2023, EDGE had acquired a 50% stake in SIATT, reinforcing its global strategy of investment in high-potential companies.

Through its partnership with EDGE Group, SIATT has accelerated its growth trajectory, enhanced its export readiness, and positioned itself as a strategic contributor to both Brazilian and global defence ecosystems, said the statement.

The new unit in São José dos Campos will generate 200 direct jobs and an additional 600 indirect opportunities, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

