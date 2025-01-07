H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said Dubai’s success in fostering strong public-private partnerships has been driven by the emirate’s ability to serve as a trusted partner, committed to safeguarding the business interests of its stakeholders.

Speaking during a meeting with businessmen and traders at the Za’abeel Majlis, His Highness further said this enduring relationship has been built on mutual trust, transparency, shared objectives, and a clear vision for future development and leadership.

Prominent attendees at the gathering included H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of such gatherings as a platform for meaningful engagement with Dubai’s business community, including traders, entrepreneurs, and investors across various sectors.

He noted that this long-standing approach has been integral to Dubai’s ethos and leadership approach since the era of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and it continues to thrive under the visionary guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This commitment has strengthened public-private partnerships, driving progress and enhancing Dubai’s dynamic business ecosystem.

Sheikh Hamdan engaged in discussions with attendees about Dubai’s development goals for the next phase, especially the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. He emphasised the crucial role of the private sector in achieving these goals through strong collaboration with the public sector.

His Highness reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to nurturing this partnership by implementing strategic initiatives and creating an enabling environment that fosters business growth, expansion, and sustainable development. This approach ensures mutual benefits for both sectors and contributes to strengthening Dubai’s position as a pre-eminent global economic hub, he added.

The attendees expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for his strong commitment to engaging with the business community and fostering the exchange of ideas that drive economic progress.

They also conveyed their deep appreciation for his dedication to supporting Dubai’s global leadership in commerce, tourism, and sustainable development as well as promoting synergistic bonds between the public and private sectors.

The meeting was also attended by a number of ministers and directors general of Dubai government departments.