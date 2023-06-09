To accelerate efforts and create exceptional government services, Dubai has launched the ‘Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence’, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, tweeted on Thursday.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “I have directed the formation of task forces at all Dubai government entities to develop AI (artificial intelligence)-driven applications that will enable us to develop innovative government projects and expedite our digital transformation.

“Dubai aims to be a world leader harnessing the power of AI and other advanced technologies to provide public sector services,” he underlined.

The new AI centre is in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, targeting vital sectors in the country, including the transport sector aimed at reducing accidents and operational costs; the health sector with focus on lowering percentage of chronic and serious diseases; the space sector; and the renewable energy sector with focus on facility management and smart consumption, as well as conducting accurate analysis of new and renewable energy resources.

