DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has mourned the death of the leader of the nation, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed said, "With great sadness, we mourn the death of our leader and President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him peace in Paradise. Sheikh Khalifa was a dedicated leader who served and loved his people, a love they reciprocated, and we ask Allah Almighty to grant us solace and patience."