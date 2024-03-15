Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree establishing the new Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, which includes representatives from various entities and the food and beverage sector.

The Decree No. (16) of 2024, which takes effect from the date of its issuance, stipulates that the Director General of Dubai Municipality serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Board, according to a statement on Thursday.

It also names the members of the Board, which include the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai and the CEO of the UAE Food Bank.

Other members include a representative from each of the following entities: the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Food and Beverage Manufacturing Group.

The food bank was formed with the goal of distributing surplus food to people in need and lower food waste.

In 2023, the food bank received AED 14.7 million ($4 million) in funds and diverted 6,000 tonnes of food from landfills.

