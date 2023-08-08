UAE – Dubai International Chamber has a target to empower 100 businesses located in Dubai to expand their operations globally by the end of 2024, according to an official statement.

President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, said: “The New Horizons initiative assists in driving the international growth of member companies and will play a vital role in achieving Dubai’s goal of increasing non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026, in line with the emirate’s five-year trade plan.”

The initiative was launched earlier in 2023 and targeted Central Asia during its first roadshow in March. This move was followed by trade missions to the Retail Technology Show in London in April and SAITEX in Johannesburg in June.

A total of 38 enterprises took part in the three roadshows, which had over 550 meetings with the objective to connect Dubai businesses with key potential partners in targeted countries.

New Horizons builds on In Focus initiative, which is a platform for Dubai firms and member companies to endorse engagement with leaders from both the public and private sectors and help them to expand into major strategic markets.

It is worth noting that Dubai International Chamber opened three offices in Cairo, Tel Aviv, and Istanbul in December 2022.

