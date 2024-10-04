Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) celebrated its tenth anniversary of operations in the Republic of Korea.

To mark the occasion, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, led a roadshow and hosted a reception to thank key stakeholders who have been instrumental in DET’s success in Korea over the past decade.

His visit is the latest in a series of engagements and activations in key source markets that have helped generate markedly increased interest in Dubai and taken its advocacy to new heights. This aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate the city’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Building on the strong growth in visitor numbers from Korea, DET last week led a delegation from Dubai to engage with travel trade professionals and to formalise new partnerships that are poised to further elevate Dubai’s popularity as a global destination.

Following an impressive 225 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in visitor numbers from Korea in 2023, Dubai experienced a further 51 percent YoY increase in the first half of this year.

DET signed key memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Korea’s most influential institutions last week, including a leading media powerhouse and key player in the financial industry, marking a significant advancement in its approach to that market. These agreements will serve to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a premier international destination, with a focus on amplifying the city's wellness and fitness offerings, as well as leveraging popular cultural content and high-profile personalities.

The agreements will also see the development and launch of joint marketing efforts, with a focus on data-driven service enhancements to support DET’s strategy to consolidate Dubai’s standing as the best place to visit, live, and work in.

With extensive reach across print, digital, and broadcast media, DET’s new partners provide access to an unparalleled network of communication channels, allowing for the development and dissemination of highly impactful, culturally resonant messaging, ensuring Dubai’s campaigns cut through the noise and directly connect with a broad spectrum of Korean consumers.

The advanced data capabilities of the leading financial industry partner, that has spearheaded innovations in Big Data analytics, empowers DET to harness cutting-edge technology for precision-driven marketing and product development. Their advanced data capabilities also enable the unlocking of deep insights into consumer behaviour, preferences, and trends, which in turn allows DET to create highly personalised, targeted outreach strategies and tailored product offerings.

By leveraging the media influence and technological expertise of these institutions, DET is positioned to revolutionise its engagement with Korean audiences. This will not only strengthen its market presence but will also drive a new era of customised consumer experiences, elevating brand loyalty and setting Dubai apart in a competitive landscape.

The depth and sophistication of these partnerships will enable DET to stay ahead of market shifts, and anticipate the evolving needs of consumers with unmatched precision and agility.

Kazim’s successful visit culminated with the gala dinner, which was attended by Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, as well as DET’s new strategic partners and VIPs from the country’s travel sector. Actor and friend of Dubai, Park Hyung-sik, who filmed in Dubai for an ongoing DET campaign, also made a surprise appearance at the gala dinner, expressing his love for the city and sharing some of his treasured Dubai experiences, with his presence adding excitement and a sense of personal connect to the event.

Held at the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul, the event commenced with an immersive media art experience, featuring a multi-sensory journey created by ARTE Museum Dubai, setting the stage for a night of reflection and celebration. Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi also delivered an inspiring speech to commemorate the tenth anniversary of DET’s presence in the country, highlighting the strong bond between the UAE and Korea.

Issam Kazim said, “A decade ago, guided by the vision and foresight of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we strategically decided to establish an office in Korea. Recognising the immense potential of the market and Dubai’s ability to serve the Korean audience with unique experiences ranging from culture and heritage to retail and relaxation, we are immensely proud of the remarkable achievements driven by our dedicated team, supported by our stakeholders, and in collaboration with our South Korean travel trade partners.

“We are committed to building on this momentum, further advancing our efforts by partnering with Korea’s most influential media and financial institutions, allowing us to not only expand our presence in a key market, but also leveraging advanced data-driven insights to tailor our offerings more precisely to the needs of Korean consumers. These collaborations allow us to elevate Dubai’s position and experiences, while also harnessing the power of cultural content and high-profile personalities to create impactful, resonant campaigns. These partnerships exemplify our commitment to innovative, precision-driven marketing strategies that ensure Dubai continues to stand out as a world-class destination in an ever-evolving global landscape. We look forward to the next decade of success in the market, offering South Korean audiences even more compelling reasons to experience Dubai’s unparalleled offerings and create unforgettable moments in the city.”

Dubai’s popularity among Korean travellers continues to be enhanced not only through partnerships, but equally through impactful marketing initiatives, including campaigns featuring popular Korean celebrities. The most recent – ‘Dubai, Who’s Ready’ – showcases the city's attractions through the experiences of actors Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik, and has resonated with audiences not only in Korea itself, but other markets where K-drama has surged in popularity.

Alongside celebrity-driven campaigns, DET has also initiated high-profile broadcast partnerships and other projects in the market to bring further awareness to Dubai’s unique destination offerings. With the strong foundation provided by direct air connectivity, including via Emirates and Korean Air, DET is poised for greater success, fuelling a new era of dynamic tourism exchanges between Dubai and the Republic of Korea.