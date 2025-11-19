DUBAI - Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce to support the growth of bilateral economic relations and investments, deepen engagement between the business communities and explore new paths for collaboration and joint initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Martin K. Breidsprecher, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two parties aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and economic collaboration between Dubai and Los Angeles.

The agreement seeks to promote knowledge exchange, facilitate business matching, and create opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs in both cities to expand internationally and build deeper economic connections.