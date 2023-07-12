DUBAI - Dubai Chambers is taking a big step towards ensuring that businesses in the emirate provide excellent customer service. The Service Excellence Programme (SEP) will evaluate the quality of customer experience delivered by private sector companies through mystery shopper reports.

The initiative marks another significant milestone that advances the chambers’ role in supporting Dubai’s drive to achieve excellence in customer service and ensure the implementation of global best practices within the emirate’s business community.

SEP recognises the outstanding contributions of companies that embody Dubai’s vision for the future by delivering value-added services for their customers. The evaluation process includes a brand performance service category and a branch performance service category. Companies registered in the programme will receive surprise visits from mystery shoppers, with the results shared as part of a comprehensive report on a quarterly basis.

Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented, “The Service Excellence Programme represents a quantum leap in our efforts to foster excellence in customer service within the private sector and develop standards that align with Dubai's vision for the future of business. The mystery shopper visits aim to drive a culture of continuous improvement and empower companies to excel in serving their customers, ultimately enhancing their brand reputations and ability to retain customers. In today’s business landscape, world-class customer service is a key pillar of success and a prerequisite for companies looking to boost their competitiveness in the market.”

He added, “Our programme is a unique initiative that combines personal mystery shopper visits to the branches and headquarters of private sector companies with virtual evaluations of online services. We are pleased to be among the first entities to adopt this innovative approach, which will support in evaluating customer service capabilities and further enhance the reputation of Dubai’s dynamic business community.”

Participating companies are expected to demonstrate their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of business ethics, creating outstanding customer experiences, and fostering a culture of excellence in customer service across all service channels. The quarterly Mystery Shopper Reports will pinpoint each company’s strengths and highlight areas for improvement. The programme is targeted at diverse sectors including shopping malls, entertainment and hospitality, specialty retailers, health and wellbeing, hypermarkets, fashion retailers, and digital services.

Companies applying to participate are evaluated according to a range of criteria developed in line with global best practices. Areas assessed include the appearance of each branch, the level of comfort extended to customers and employees, health and safety policies and procedures, and the standard of service delivered by employees.

Other criteria examined include the availability of different types of payment transactions, services catering to people of determination, customer happiness levels, and ‘going the extra mile’ including maintaining a digital presence.

Companies that wish to participate in the Service Excellence Programme can visit here to find out more about the registration process.