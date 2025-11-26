KUALA LUMPUR - Economic ties between Dubai and Malaysia are expanding rapidly, with 73 new Malaysian companies registering with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first nine months of 2025, according to a Dubai Chamber official.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, stated that the total number of Malaysian companies registered with the Chamber reached 318 by the end of September. This growth reflects the confidence of the Malaysian business community in Dubai as a hub for accessing regional and global markets.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during a trade mission to Malaysia, AlShamsi said that these new ventures primarily focused on the financial services, software and IT services, and Food and Beverage (F&B) sectors, followed by business services, consumer products, and real estate.

He said Malaysia remains one of Southeast Asia’s most innovative economies, supported by a diverse industrial base, a strong services sector and a reputation for high-quality manufacturing, making it attractive for companies seeking long-term growth.

AlShamsi added that the value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Malaysia exceeded AED17.8 billion in 2024, representing annual growth of 20 percent. Dubai provides a conducive business environment, advanced logistics, and clear regulatory frameworks that connect companies to global markets, he added.

He also noted that Malaysia offers significant opportunities for UAE investors in transport, storage, halal food, real estate, hospitality, business services, and healthcare.

Between 2020 and 2024, Dubai attracted 23 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects from Malaysia, with a total value of AED286.6 million ($78.1 million). AlShamsi said that Malaysian investment in Dubai reached $135 million in the first half of 2025 alone, demonstrating strong investor interest.

Regarding trade movement, Dubai's imports from Malaysia reached AED10.01 billion last year, an annual increase of 13.5 percent. Simultaneously, Dubai's exports to Malaysia surged by 29.4 percent year-on-year, hitting AED7.7 billion.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, which took effect in October, has significantly boosted trade and investment flows.