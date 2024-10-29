DUBAI - Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Services to strengthen collaboration between private sector companies in Dubai and Geneva.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will support Geneva-based companies in benefiting from Dubai's competitive advantages as a global export hub and promising investment destination, while also assisting Dubai-based companies in expanding into Geneva in key trade and investment sectors.

In addition, the agreement outlines the joint development of a platform for cross-cultural training and capacity building for doing business across different cultures and languages.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Vincent Subilia, Director-General of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Services, in the presence of leaders and officials from both sides.

Lootah commented, “This agreement with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Services reflects our commitment to fostering cross-border partnerships between the business community in Dubai and those around the world. It highlights the promising opportunities Dubai offers as a leading global destination for investment and trade, and as a hub for growth and expansion into regional and global markets, particularly within the digital economy.”

Subilia said, “This agreement consolidates our long-standing relationship with a leading institution within the powerful global network of Chambers of Commerce, a driving force behind innovation in Dubai, and offers our members privileged access to develop their activities. It also becomes a natural point of reference for Dubai companies wishing to explore the Geneva market.”