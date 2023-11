UAE - Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded its four-day trade mission to East Africa with a special business forum in Nairobi, Kenya.

The chamber signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and coordinated more than 250 bilateral business meetings between the 19 Dubai-based companies participating in the mission and their counterparts from Kenya.

The agreement is aimed at facilitating the exchange of knowledge and promoting investments between the business communities in Dubai and Kenya.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Dr Erick Rutto, President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The trade mission is the latest activity under the ‘New Horizons’ initiative spearheaded by Dubai International Chamber, which is aimed at driving the international expansion of Dubai-based businesses in targeted priority markets.

The initiative enables companies to join international roadshows and trade fairs to gain first-hand experience in new territories, with the goal of exploring potential investment opportunities and economic partnerships.

These trade missions will play a vital role in achieving Dubai’s goal of increasing non-oil foreign trade to $544.5 billion by 2026, in line with the emirate's five-year trade plan.

The Nairobi forum was organised by the chamber in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Nairobi and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event featured speeches by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Dr Salem Ibrahim Al Naqbi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kenya; and Peter Njoroge, Director of External Trade at the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry of the Republic of Kenya.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, delivered an informative presentation on Dubai’s economic landscape and outlined the numerous competitive advantages that have contributed to the emirate’s position as a leading global economic hub.

The business forum attracted more than 170 participants. Speaking at the event, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, who led the trade mission, said: “Through our meetings in Nairobi, we aim to diversify the exports of Dubai-based companies to the Kenyan market and help businesses in the emirate establish branches and offices in Africa. This initiative will contribute to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the chambers’ strategic priorities by driving the global expansion of Dubai-based companies. We remain committed to extending all support necessary to further enhance the competitiveness of the emirate's companies in international markets.”

Dr Salem Ibrahim Al Naqbi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kenya, said: “Our markets share strong trade ties, with the UAE as a key destination for Kenyan exports and a major source of Kenyan imports, and we are keen to further enhance this relationship. Kenya and the UAE are in talks to remove all barriers to trade, investment, and the movement of goods and people. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage Kenyan businesspeople and investors to engage in similar trade missions and visits to explore opportunities in the UAE.”

Peter Njoroge, Director of External Trade at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry of the Republic of Kenya, said: “Dubai is a key gateway for trade between Kenya and the rest of the world. As of 2022, the UAE is Kenya’s seventh-largest export destination and the second-largest import source market. This meeting is therefore timely as members of the private sector can take advantage of the growing bilateral trade and create a node-to-node nexus between Nairobi and Dubai for trade and investments between Africa and the Middle East.”

