Doha: Great Place to Work recently revealed its 2025 list of the 100 Best Workplaces in the Middle East, honouring Qatar-domiciled companies that excel in building trust, fostering respect, and supporting employee growth.

An official has affirmed that Qatar solidified its reputation as a regional front-runner in workplace excellence as the overall annual ranking features 50 large, 25 medium, and 25 small organisations, representing employers that set the benchmark for positive workplace practices across the region.

This year, Qatar-operating firms such as Carson Logistics, SHIFT Group, THABT, McDonald’s by Al Mana Restaurants and Food Co, earned prominent recognition, underscoring the country’s resilient, people-first business culture. According to Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain at Great Place to Work Middle East, Qatari companies are excelling in several areas of workplace development.

“Organisations from Qatar have earned recognition on the Best Workplaces in the Middle East list, showcasing the country’s resilient and people-first business culture,” Youssef told The Peninsula. “Employees in these institutions report higher trust levels, stronger intent to stay, and above-average representation of women in leadership compared to regional benchmarks. They also stand out for their commitment to wellbeing, learning, and employee growth, with programmes that contribute to higher engagement and stronger customer satisfaction.”

Youssef explained that organisations can leverage these honours to enhance their recruitment strategies by highlighting strong workplace culture and employee satisfaction metrics.

As per a market study by Great Place to Work Middle East, 78 percent of candidates prefer companies with a proven positive work environment. “Companies can highlight specific achievements, such as a 15 percent increase in employee retention rates and a 20 percent improvement in workplace engagement scores, insights provided by our platform Emprising to demonstrate their commitment to a supportive culture. By sharing success stories and employee testimonials, and linking award-winning status to competitive compensation packages and professional growth opportunities, these companies can position themselves as employers of choice in an increasingly competitive market,” Youssef said.

The official noted that Qatar’s success is further aligned with national priorities. Driven by initiatives such as the Qatar National Vision 2030, the country has invested in diversity, inclusion, and leadership development, creating a sustainable foundation for workplace excellence.

