RIYADH — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday.



During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen and expand friendships and mutual cooperation in wide ranging areas. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.



Prince Faisal and Darchiashvili signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Saudi-Georgian Coordination Council that aimed to expand collaboration between the two countries in order to achieve the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two countries.



Dr. Saud Al-Sati, deputy minister of foreign for political affairs, Salman Al-Sheikh, Saudi Ambassador to Georgia, and Eng. Fahd Al-Harthy, director general of the General Administration of the Secretariats of the Councils and Committees,also attended the meeting.

