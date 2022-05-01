The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lifts the suspension of the use of the national identity card to travel to and from the Kingdom for its citizens and the citizens of GCC countries.

The Royal Oman Police said in a statement: “The Royal Oman Police draws the attention of the citizens that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has lifted the suspension of the use of the national identity card to travel to and from the Kingdom for its citizens and citizens of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and accordingly, Omani citizens can travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using the civil ID through different ports."

