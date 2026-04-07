MUSCAT - Oman Environmental Services Holding Company SAOC (be’ah) has announced significant headway in advancing a number of circular economy initiatives designed to recoup value from waste, while reducing the volume of commercially useful resources ending up in landfills.

In its newly released 2025 Annual Report, be’ah highlighted key initiatives spanning energy recovery, organic waste utilisation, alternative fuel development and specialised recycling programmes, all aimed at promoting sustainable resource use and environmental protection across the Sultanate of Oman.

A key highlight is the national Waste-to-Energy (WtE) framework, under which feasibility studies have been completed for large-scale plants in Muscat, Al Batinah South and Al Batinah North Governorates. In August 2025, Nama Power & Water Procurement Company — the sole buyer of power and water — issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the Barka WtE project, marking the start of the bidder prequalification process ahead of the Request for Proposal stage.

Significant headway was also made with regard to be’ah’s Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) initiative, with studies confirming its viability for energy recovery in industrial applications. Efforts are currently being advanced in Muscat and Dhofar in collaboration with cement industry stakeholders, supporting landfill diversion and the adoption of alternative fuels, the waste management utility said.

In 2025, be’ah expanded its used lead-acid batteries (ULAB) collection programme, maintaining 21 contracts with waste generators and three with licensed recyclers. Around 584 tonnes of used batteries were channelled to approved local recycling facilities, promoting safe handling and resource recovery, the agency said.

The company also strengthened its Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) management efforts by partnering with national firms to enhance the collection and diversion of electronic waste into value recovery streams. The initiative promotes best practices in the safe handling, storage and recycling of e-waste, helping to mitigate environmental risks and reinforce responsible e-waste management across the Sultanate of Oman.

Some of the biggest gains in waste resource recovery were reported in the green and bulky waste segment. With the aid of nine shredding machines, waste was processed and channelled to specialised offtakers for composting, biochar production and animal feed manufacturing. The largest offtaker was Nakheel Oman, which lifted over 4,740 tonnes of green waste for processing into compost and animal feed at its Raysut facility.

Other recipients included Omani greentech startup NTZ Solutions, supporting its initiative to convert green waste into biochar using advanced processing technologies. More than 100 tonnes of green waste was processed last year. BioProduct, which operates a specialised feed manufacturing plant at Khazaen Economic City, processed agricultural residues into livestock feed. Likewise, offtake arrangements with Al Batinah International enabled the conversion of over 600 tonnes of green, wood and bulky waste into compost.

Also during 2025, be’ah continued to shred End-of-Life Tyres (ELT) for recycling and industrial use. Offtakers included Oman Cement, which uses this resource as an alternative fuel in cement production.

Significantly, around two million tonnes of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste were managed last year via an integrated network of reception, processing and recovery facilities. Recovered resources are reused in concrete block manufacturing, interlock production and infrastructure works, supporting circular economy objectives, said be’ah.

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