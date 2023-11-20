BEIJING - The People's Bank of China and the central bank of Saudi Arabia recently signed a local currency swap agreement, China's central bank said in a statement on Monday, which will be valid for three years and can be extended by mutual agreement.

Worth 50 billion yuan ($6.93 billion) or 26 billion Saudi riyals, "the establishment of a bilateral currency swap arrangement between China and Saudi Arabia will help strengthen financial cooperation between the two countries , expand the use of local currencies ... and promote trade and investment," the statement read. ($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



