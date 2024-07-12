ABU DHABI: The foreign assets of the UAE Central Bank (CBUAE) increased by 2.55 percent during April, reaching AED 750.29 billion at the end of the month, compared to AED 731.62 billion at the end of March.

Thus, the CBUAE has added more than AED 176 billion to its foreign assets within a year (from April 2023 to the end of April 2024).

According to data issued by the Central Bank today, bank balances and deposits with banks abroad rose to AED 508.78 billion at the end of April, compared to about AED 489.31 billion at the end of March.

The value of foreign securities at the end of April amounted to AED 183.93 billion.

Central Bank data showed that the value of other foreign assets rose to AED 57.58 billion at the end of April from their previous level of AED 56.48 billion at the end of March.