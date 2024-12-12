KUWAIT-- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Wednesday affirmed care for children and the newly born is a priority for his department that continuously seeks to revamp medical services for this segment.

The minister's statement was addressed on his behalf by the assistant undersecretary, Abdullah Al-Fars, at the inauguration of the two-day eighth Kuwait Pediatric Neurology Conference.

Among the ministry initiatives in this regard was establishment of the specialized wards and promoting public awareness of the children diseases, he said, also indicating at special attention to the children neurological ailments, supporting researches and employing qualified personnel as well as using modern technology for treating illnesses such as epilepsy.

The Minister in the statement presented by the undersecretary has affirmed keenness on equipping the hospitals with state of art devices. Dr. Asmaa Al-Tawari, the head of the neurology and epilepsy department at the children ward of Al-Sabah Hospital, said the conference is a part of a chain of scientific and medical communications for addressing the hot issues in the child medicine.

The conference is set to draw 500 visitors and 39 lecturers from Kuwait, regional and foreign countries.

